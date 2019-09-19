

Ottawa Police have laid fraud and mischief charges against a 33-year-old tow truck driver.

Police say two separate people did business with the suspect, who allegedly told them he was with CAA.

The complainants told police they spoke with CAA and learned the company had no record of a tow. In one case, police claim the owner’s vehicle was towed without consent to an unknown location and it cost the owner more than $5,000 in impound fees.

Police say CAA had no involvement in the alleged fraud and was fully co-operative in the investigation.

A search warrant was executed Tuesday at a tow truck compound in the Leitrim and Albion area.

Ibrahim Masri is charged with two counts of making false pretenses over $5000, and one count each of mischief over $5000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

He’s due in court October 9.

Ottawa Police continue to investigate and are urging anyone who may have had a similar experience to contact them at 613-236-1222 ext. 7300