

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Tourism has hit the pause button on new marketing efforts in China—at least for now.

This comes amid increasing tensions between Canada and China.

On Monday, a Chinese court re-sentenced Canadian Robert Schellenberg to death in a sudden retrial of a drug-smuggling case.

It follows the detention of two Canadians in China that many believe was triggered by the December arrest of Huawei’s chief financial officer.

It says "Desination Canada and Ottawa Tourism are continuing to monitor the situation."

An estimated 41,000 Chinese visitors came to Ottawa in 2017.

Ottawa Tourism launched an incentive program to try and attract Chinese tourists to the Capital. It says it plans on resuming marketing efforts in China but there’s no date as of yet.

China is the third largest inbound market to Canada and the third-largest international market for Ottawa after the U.S. and U.K.