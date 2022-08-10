Ottawa to host 2025, 2026 track and field championships

Ottawa will play host to the best track and field athletes in Canada in 2025 and 2026.

Athletics Canada has announced the Canadian Track and Field Championships will be held at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility on Riverside Drive, marking the competition’s return to the nation’s capital.

Ottawa last hosted the Canadian Track and Field Championships in 2017 and 2018.

“We’re pleased to return to Ottawa, the 2017 and 2018 editions of the Canadian Track and Field Championships were some of the best editions ever staged,” said Athletics Canada CEO Mathieu Gentès in a news release. “Spectator attendance, grassroots integration, and a first-rate sport and entertainment experience were major focus points, the Athletics Canada team looks forward to working with the Ottawa Lions and national and local partners to springboard off those 2017 and 2018 success stories.”

The Canadian Track and Field Championships serve as the national championship for U20, Open and Para Athletics categories. Athletics Canada says the 2025 edition will serve as World Trials for the 2025 World Athletics Championships to be held in Tokyo, Japan.

Richard Johnston, executive director of the Ottawa Lions track and field club, said the club is looking forward to the event.

“The expansive Ottawa Lions Track and Field programs and partners in the community, will be vital to the volunteer base and operations, while serving as a great platform to incorporate grassroots programming into the event, attract a new fan base and create a memorable experience for those competing and those attending,” he said.

The 2022 Canadian Track and Field Championships were held in June in Langley, B.C., where they will be held again in July 2023. The 2024 Bell Olympic and Paralympic Track and Field Trials will take place in Montreal.