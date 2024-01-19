OTTAWA
    Ottawa Tesla drivers wait for nearly two hours to charge at supercharger on Friday

    An electric vehicle is charged at a Tesla charging station in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick An electric vehicle is charged at a Tesla charging station in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    It was a long wait for drivers needing to charge their Teslas in Ottawa’s west-end on Friday.

    Drivers were waiting at a Tesla supercharger at Moodie and Robertson roads in the afternoon and evening.

    Some drivers told CTV News they waited for up to two hours.

    "I’ve been waiting an hour and half, I’m third in line,” said driver Jasmeat Singh.

    Drivers tell CTV News that only three out of the eight chargers are working.

    “I could make it home, because I’ve got 37 per cent left, but it’s going to take me 35 per cent to get home, so with the cold I just don’t want to risk it,” said another driver.

    Many drivers say this is a rare occurrence, but others said the region is underserviced when it comes to the availability of charging stations.

    "The vast majority of the time, superchargers have been reliable; there might have been occasionally only one stall that doesn’t function, it’s only this time that I’ve seen half of them down,” says Lev Naiman.

    CTV News has reached out to Tesla for comment.

    The west-end supercharger is one of two stations currently available in the city for Tesla drivers. The other is located in the ByWard Market.

