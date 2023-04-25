Ottawa teen injured in east end shooting

Ottawa police are investigating after an 18-year-old was injured in a shooting in the city's east end on Monday.

Police say they responded to the shooting on Janet Way around 6:30 p.m. and found the teen with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is investigating.

Shots fired on Bronson Avenue

Earlier Monday, police said shots were fired on Bronson Avenue near Somerset Street West. Shell casings were recovered, but no one was hurt.

Police say it's unknown whether these two incidents are related.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050, or Crime Stoppers.