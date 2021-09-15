OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 50 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the pandemic's total beyond 29,000 cases.

To date, OPH has reported 29,016 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Wednesday. The death toll from COVID-19 in Ottawa stands at 594 residents.

The number of active cases is back above 400 after a one-day dip on Tuesday. Hospitalizations rose slightly on Wednesday.

In the last 30 days, OPH has recorded 248 cases of the Delta variant. No one infected with the Delta variant in Ottawa has died.

One new COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Michaëlle-Jean French public school, affecting four students. An outbreak was also declared at a local group home with one resident case.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 593 new cases of COVID-19. Five more Ontarians have died from the virus and 755 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Across the region, Public Health Ontario added 28 new cases: 11 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit; six in Hastings Prince Edward; four in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington; and seven in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark.

Public Health Ontario reported 46 new cases in Ottawa. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says, of the 593 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, 146 are in fully vaccinated individuals and 477 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 346 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Ontario, 35 of whom are fully vaccinated. Of the 188 people in ICUs in the province with COVID-19, 10 have been fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest that unvaccinated residents are 14 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 7 to Sept. 13): 34.8 (up from 34.3)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 8 to Sept. 14): 3.4 per cent (down from 3.6 per cent Sept. 6-12)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.06

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 805,435 (+1,652)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 748,115 (2,071)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 87 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 81 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102 (+15,602 Moderna)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 410 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, up from 398 active cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 38 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 28,012.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are eight people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Wednesday, up from six on Tuesday.

Three people are in the ICU, up from one.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 3 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 3 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 1 (1 in ICU)

70;79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 1

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Six new cases (2,482 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 10 new cases (3,800 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 14 new cases (6,543 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Eight new cases (4,455 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Nine new cases (3,813 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,415 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,007 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,109 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (863 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (526 total cases)

Unknown: One case reassigned (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 539

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 33 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,687

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Six new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Four new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Seven new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Religious/Spiritual Organization: One outbreak

Workplace - Warehouse: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

Camp 2021-08-27 (Aug. 27)

Camp 2021-08-31 (Aug. 31)

Camp 2021-09-04 (Sept. 4)

École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte (Sept. 12)

École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean (Sept. 14) NEW

Garderie éducative Renée Tassé (Aug. 22)

Grandir Ensemble Pierre Elliott Trudeau Daycare (Sept. 6)

La Coccinelle - Des Sentiers (Sept. 6)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: