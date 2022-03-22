Ottawa stunt driver caught going twice the speed limit in bus lane

An Ottawa stunt driver learned three lessons the hard way Tuesday morning.

First: don’t drive more than twice the speed limit. Second: don’t drive in the bus lane. And third: don’t do either of those things during rush hour.

Police stopped a motorist just before 9 a.m. heading west on Heron Road. The driver was travelling 129 km/h in a 60 zone, police said.

And they were “in the bus lane, during rush hour!” police tweeted.

The driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

Police are reminding everyone to slow down.