Ottawa students perform original song commemorating 100 years of the Royal Canadian Air Force

Dozens who came to the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum on Sunday afternoon took in a unique piece of music made by students to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) just before Remembrance Day.

The Lisgar Collegiate Institute Symphonic Winders were the Meyers Team of the Week last June. They used the $1,000 prize to put a song together with the help of Winnipeg composer Pete Meechan.

Evan Frouin, a Grade 12 student, along with 80 other students from Lisgar and Glebe Collegiate schools, premiered an original song based on a the poem "An Airman's Vision" by RCAF aircraftsman Douglas Ernest Paul.

"What's really cool is that Douglas Ernest Paul, the one who wrote the poem, was a Lisgar alumni." Frouin said.

"Being also a Lisgar student playing that piece is really a great opportunity because we can link that to our experience at the school."

The original song is called "The Sun Sets on a Haze of Golden Mist " which Frouin says all students had a hand in helping write.

"What's so special about it is that it's interlinked with the poem." Frouin said.

"Sometimes we have breaks in the piece and then the narrator's cat comes along, and then we go back with the music."

Lani Sommers, head of the music department at Lisgar, says the schools contributed to all 100 years of the RCAF, with many of their alumni serving. The song is a way for the students to understand the sacrifices that were made for them.

"It's interesting to listen to and very emotional for both the reader and for the musicians to play together because they are telling the story of one of our alumni." said Sommers.

"They know that this person walked the same halls that they walked, and they know that he had the same hopes and dreams as they do. At times the music paints sort of the picture that the poetry is speaking of. It's almost cinematic in that way."

The students will perform the song for a second time during Remembrance Day ceremonies taking place at the schools.