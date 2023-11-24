Ottawa shoppers brave crowds at malls for Black Friday

Black Friday is here and many Ottawa retailers are adjusting plans for consumers who are under pressure, trying to lure people in with deeper discounts than previous years.

St. Laurent Shopping Centre was packed with shoppers trying to save on their holiday spending.

“It’s a bit hectic for me but I’m enjoying all the deals and making the best of it,” said shopper Destiny Aubin who was on the hunt for kids toys.

“[I saved] probably close to $120.”

Not everyone is impressed by the discounts including Bruce Mosier, who bought a virtual reality headset.

“To get the deal it seems you have to accessorize everything, but today it was worthwhile to save the $600. You really have to do the math to really equal out what deal you’re getting,” said Mosier.

Depending on what retail survey you look at, holiday spending is expected to be either up or down. But one thing is clear, it seems the return to in-person shopping is making a comeback.

The line at Best Buy this morning wasn’t particularly long, but store manager at Melanie Lyne Diana Piperni says foot traffic is certainly higher than last year.

“People were at the door at 9:00 a.m. this morning. We opened a half an hour earlier and somehow they knew,” said Piperni.

“It’s been wonderful, we’ve been busy.”

It's a big boost for businesses as 58 per cent of retailers look to Black Friday and Cyber Monday to drive revenue, according to Quebec-based company Coveo.

“Retailers realize that the consumer isn’t so motivated to buy right now based on headwinds, so retailers know they have to go the extra mile,” said retail analyst, Bruce Winder.

But with inflation driving up the price of goods, how much are you really saving?

“There might be some sticker shock for Canadians when they go out and see the regular price or discount price,” said Winder.

“It’s probably going to be higher than previous years.”

Deals are expected to linger into next week so no matter what you’re looking for, it seems there is something out there for everyone.