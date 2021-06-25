OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa as the city's vaccination numbers continue to trend upwards.

The number of active cases in the city has dropped to 137, the lowest since August 2020. The number of active cases has steadily dropped as vaccinations increase.

Ottawa set another vaccinination record on Thursday, with nearly 20,000 doses administered. That broke the records set on Monday and Tuesday earlier this week.

No new deaths linked to COVID-19 were announced in Ottawa on Friday.

Across Ontario, there are 256 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Ottawa will move into Step 2 on June 30, allowing personal care services and businesses in malls to reopen. Indoor gathering limits will be expanded to five people.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,635 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa including 589 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 11.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 17 to June 23): 10.3 (down from 10.7)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 18 to June 24): 1.3 per cent (down from 1.7 per cent June 16-22)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.6

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 25:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 708,561 (+9,364)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 216,372 (+19,335)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 77 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 24 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 869,410 (+53,820 Pfizer & +33,200 Moderna this week)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported six people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, down from seven people on Thursday.

There are two people in intensive care.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 1

40-49: 1

50-59: 2

60-69: 0

70-79: 1 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 is at its lowest level since August 2020.

There are 137 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, down from 151 cases on Thursday.

OPH reported that 32 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,909.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK/Alpha variant) cases: 6,591 (+2)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa/Beta variant) cases: 327

Total P.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant) cases: 30

Total B.1.617: 3

Total B.1.617.2 (Delta variant): 10 (+1)

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,604 (+3)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 83

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Three new cases (2,273 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (3,551 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Four new cases (6,212 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (4,221 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,628 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,322 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,955 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,093 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa’s COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is reporting 748 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 23.

A total of 2,159 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 16 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One new case

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 16 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Workplace - Hotel/Bed and Breakfast: One outbreak

Workplace - Retail: Two outbreaks

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Portia Learning Centre (June 15)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre D'Accueil Champlain – facility wide (May 19)

Maison Accueil Sagesse - Unit Notre Dame (May 25)

Shelter A-18110 (June 13)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.