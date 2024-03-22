Ottawa Senators sign forward Stephen Halliday to entry-level contract

The Ottawa Senators announced Friday that the team has signed forward Stephen Halliday to a two-year, entry-level contract, starting with the 2024-25 season.

“For the duration of 2023-24, Halliday has signed an amateur tryout agreement and will report to the American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators,” said president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios in a news release.

Halliday, 21, is a native of Ajax, Ont. has recently completed his second season of college eligibility with the Ohio State University (Big-10) Buckeyes, leading the team in both assists (26) and points (36) while ranking second in goals (10), reads the release.

“Stephen showcases a good combination of size and skill which is going to be invaluable to him as he progresses in pro hockey,” said Staios.

“As a playmaker who enjoyed success at the collegiate level, we’re pleased with both his progress and that he’s made the decision to start his professional career with the Ottawa Senators’ organization.”

Halliday is a 2024 Hobey Baker Award nominee. He skated in all 78 games for which he was eligible over the course of his two-season collegiate career with Ohio State, recording 77 points (19 goals, 58 assists) and 49 penalty minutes over that span.

“Drafted by the Senators in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft," Halliday led the Buckeyes in scoring in each of his two collegiate campaigns, Ottawa’s hockey team notes.