Ottawa Senators sign Brannstrom to 1-year deal, Bernard-Docker to 2 years

The Ottawa Senators have announced a one-year deal for defenceman Erik Brannstrom.

Brannstrom's contract has a value of $2 million for the 2023-24 NHL season, the Senators said in a news release Saturday.

The 23-year-old Swedish native had 16 assists, 18 points, and 38 penalty minutes in 74 games with the Senators last season, while tying for the team-lead with a career-best +5 plus/minus rating.

"Erik took a big step forward last season," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion in a news release. "Over the year’s second half of games especially, he demonstrated a strong ability to raise his game to the level where he’s using his confidence as an asset. We’re happy to have him under contract for another year."

The Senators announced their regular season schedule this week, which includes two games in Sweden in November.

The team's new owner, Michael Andlauer, was announced in mid-June.

Bernard-Docker to get $1.6M over two years

The Senators also announced a two-year deal for defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker.

Ottawa Senators defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker (24) and Winnipeg Jets centre Morgan Barron (36) chase the pic during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The 23-year-old from Canmore, Alta. was drafted by the Senators with the team's second of two first-round selections (26th overall) at the 2018 NHL Draft. He split his time last season between the Ottawa and Belleville Senators, playing 19 games in the NHL and 41 with the AHL team, where he had two goals, four assists and 35 penalty minutes.

The first year of the contract has a value of $785,000 while the second holds a value of $825,000, the team says.