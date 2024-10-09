OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Lanark resident charged for yelling at hunters

    moose hunting
    Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against a Lanark County resident who was allegedly making threats towards hunters and damaging cars.

    Police say officers responded to multiple calls on Sept. 28 in the Flower Station area of Lanark Highlands Township, after several reports of a man yelling at people and their vehicles.

    When officers arrived, the man fled the area. Two trucks parked in the area also sustained damage, police say.

    A 48-year-old man was located and charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000 and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

    The man was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth, Ont. on Nov. 4.

