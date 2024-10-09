OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police looking to identify three suspects in Besserer Street assault

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying three suspects involved in an alleged assault last month in the area of Besserer and Dalhousie streets. (Ottawa Police Service/ X) The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying three suspects involved in an alleged assault last month in the area of Besserer and Dalhousie streets. (Ottawa Police Service/ X)
    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying three suspects involved in an alleged assault last month in the area of Besserer and Dalhousie streets.

    It happened on Sept. 1 in the 100 block of Besserer Street at around 2:30 a.m. when a large fight broke out inside an establishment before moving out into the street. The fight left one person unconscious. They sustained serious injuries.

    The first suspect is described as a white man with a medium build. He was wearing a black short sleeve t-shirt, light blue jeans, black shoes with white soles and a black ball cap, at the time of the incident.

    Suspect number two is described as a man with light complexion and a slim build. He was wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, dark pants and white, black and red shoes, at the time the incident happened.

    The third suspect is described as a light-skinned man with dark hair. he was wearing an orange long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black shoes, at the time of the incident.

    Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 5166, or to leave a tip anonymously at crimestoppers.ca.

