Police appeal for tips in search for Ottawa man missing for 15 years

Police are renewing a call for tips from the public in connection with the disappearance of Justin Rutter, who was last seen in Ottawa fifteen years ago Wednesday.

On Oct. 9, 2009, Justin Rutter, then 14-years-old, was reported missing by his mother after she went to awaken him and found he had not returned home the night before. Police say Justin had left the family residence in Ottawa in the late afternoon the day before to spend time with a friend. He has not been seen since.

Justin would now be 29-years-old.

The Ottawa Police Service is releasing a new age progression sketch to show what Justin might look like today.

"There have been over 600 updates to the file, which include multiple interviews, public tips, actions and calls to police throughout this 15 year-long investigation," police said in a news release.

"There have been possible sightings reported to police, both in the Ottawa and the Vancouver area, yet Justin has still not been found."

Missing persons investigators are concerned foul play may have been involved in his disappearance and are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that could be helpful in locating him.

"Somebody has the information we need to bring closure to Justin’s family. They have been living with broken hearts for the past 15 years," said acting inspector Rick Carey, with the Investigations Directorate.

"If you have information that can help the family, we want to hear from you."

Anyone with information, no matter how small the details may seem, is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 613 236-1222, ext. 2355.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.