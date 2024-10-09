Mathieu Fleury no longer Cornwall's chief admin officer

The City of Cornwall says it has “parted ways” with Mathieu Fleury as the city's chief administrative officer.

"Council would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mr. Fleury for all his work over the past year and his dedication to the City of Cornwall and wish him all the best in his future endeavours," a news release on Wednesday said.

The city did not provide details on what prompted Fleury's departure.

A special in-camera city council meeting was held on Tuesday regarding a "performance evaluation process involving an identifiable individual, including municipal or local board employees," though the person involved was not disclosed.

Fleury declined to comment about his departure to CTV News on Wednesday.

Fleury was appointed as Cornwall's CAO in August 2023 to a five-year term.

In 2010, he was the youngest person to be elected onto Ottawa's city council at 25 years old. Fleury served as the Rideau-Vanier councillor in Ottawa for three full terms and did not seek re-election in the 2022 municipal election.

Cornwall's general manager of financial services and treasurer Tracey Bailey will act as the interim CAO while council undertakes a hiring process.