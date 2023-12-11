Ottawa Senators revive pre-pandemic Christmas tradition of visiting kids at CHEO

Three-year-old Cecilia Ramirez-Werner is beaming after meeting Ottawa Senators players and mascot Spartacat.

"We're gonna play hockey," she said.

"For us to put a smile on their faces, it's the reason why we do it," said Sens captain Brady Tkachuk.

He and several players brought some Christmas cheer to CHEO as part of the team's annual Christmas visit. Each one snapping photos, signing autographs, playing games, and even gifting a little present to the young children.

"Whatever we can do to help and come take their mind off and have some fun have some laughs we're more than happy to do it," said defenceman Jakob Chychrun.

It's been a long time coming for the Ottawa Senators, as this marked the first in person holiday visit since 2019.

"It's amazing to have the Ottawa Senators back," said Mari Murray, CHEO school principal. "The kids had smiles on their faces ear to ear. All of our children have disabilities so it's difficult for them and their families to attend games... to have the Sens here means the world to them."

The afternoon meant so much to the players too, who took a pause between games to give back to the community.

"For around Christmas time to get in here and meet all the kids, give them cards and play some games with them has been really awesome and I'm enjoying every second," said right-winger Drake Batherson.