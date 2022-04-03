Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Eugene Melnyk in first home game since owner's death

The Ottawa Senators have paid tribute to the team’s late owner Eugene Melnyk with a pre-game video Sunday at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Sunday’s game was the first home game for the Sens since news of Melnyk’s passing on Monday at 62. Melnyk had bought the Senators out of bankruptcy in 2003, keeping the team in Ottawa.

Players are also wearing “EM” patches on their jerseys for the remainder of the NHL season in honour of Melnyk.

Ottawa is hosting the Detroit Red Wings Sunday for the second half of a home-and-home series. The Senators beat the Red Wings 5-2 on Friday in Detroit.