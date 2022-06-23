Ottawa Senators chosen as preferred bidder for LeBreton Flats

The Ottawa Senators are the preferred bidder to build a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, clearing the way for an NHL arena on the land just west of downtown.

The National Capital Commission has reached a memorandum of understanding with a consortium led by the Senators.

The NCC made the announcement at its board meeting Thursday morning. The goal is to sign a lease agreement for the site by the fall of 2023.

“This is just the first step in an incredibly exciting and transformational city-building project that will become a landmark at LeBreton Flats and in the national capital region,” Katie Paris, the head of the LeBreton Project, told the board.

The Senators-led consortium also includes Sterling Project Development, Populous, Tipping Point Sports and Live Nation.

Sterling is a real estate management firm completed UBS Arena, the new arena for the New York Islanders.

Populous is a design firm that has designed major sports facilities, such as the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, U.K.

Tipping Point Sports is a sports finance and advisory firm, and Live Nation is an entertainment company that produces concerts and festivals.

This is a breaking news story – more to come. The original story is below.

The National Capital Commission will provide an update on the future redevelopment of LeBreton Flats this morning, as Senators fans dream of a possible NHL arena on the land west of downtown Ottawa.

The NCC's board of directors will receive an update on the "Building LeBreton Project" as part of the regular meeting.

In December, the NCC launched a request for expressions of interest for two parcels of land at LeBreton Flats, seeking "bold and transformational" ideas for attractions. The first site is a six-acre parcel of land along Albert Street between City Centre Avenue and Preston Street, while the smaller site is a 1.2-acre parcel along the Ottawa River.

The NCC has released few details about the submissions to redevelop the land, only saying in April that it had received "multiple bids" for a major attraction. The NCC hoped to sign a letter of intent with the preferred proponent in time for today's meeting.

Potential bidders are prohibited from speaking about possible bids for the LeBreton Flats land until the successful proponent is chosen.

Speaking with reporters before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals last week, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the Senators were looking at a downtown rink.

"I know that the Senators are involved in a process in an attempt to see what the opportunity might be for a new arena at LeBreton Flats," Bettman said on June 15.

Senators owner Eugene Melnyk passed away on March 28. Melnyk left the organization to his daughters, Anna and Olivia, and Bettman says the Senators are "completely stable and functioning in the ordinary course."

The NCC is hoping to finalize a lease for LeBreton Flats by the end of the year.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca will broadcast the NCC board of director's meeting on our website.