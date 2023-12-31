Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as permanent GM, sign Poulin and Bowness to management

The Ottawa Senators have appointed Steve Staios as the team's permanent general manager after he had served in the role on an interim basis.

Owner Michael Andlauer announced Sunday he has also appointed Dave Poulin to the role of senior vice-president of hockey operations and Ryan Bowness as associate general manager. Both Poulin and Bowness will report to Staios.

Staios had been serving as the interim general manager since November when the Sens dismissed former GM Pierre Dorion. Staios joined the Senators as president of hockey operations in September.

The move comes as Andlauer seeks to rebuild the team, which is currently placed last in the Atlantic Division with a record of 13 wins and 18 losses this season.

The team fired head coach D.J. Smith roughly two weeks ago with Jacques Martin being named interim head coach and Daniel Alfredsson joining as an assistant coach.

Poulin had previously worked at TSN covering the Senators and the NHL as a hockey analyst on both television and radio. He skated in 724 career NHL games as a player registering 530 points (205 goals, 325 assists) over 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals.

Bowness joined the Sens in July 2022 as assistant general manager after serving as the Pittsburgh Penguins’ director of professional scouting.

The Senators will play the Buffalo Sabres at home tonight at 6 p.m.