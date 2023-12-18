D.J. Smith out as Sens head coach; Alfredsson joining coaching team

The Ottawa Senators have announced that D.J. Smith has been relieved of his duties as head coach.

President of Hockey Operations Steve Staios made the announcement Monday, following the Senators' 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, their fourth loss in a row.

In addition to Smith, assistant coach Davis Payne has also been relieved of his role, a news release said. The remaining members of the coaching staff have been retained and Jacques Martin will serve as the team's interim head coach.

The Senators also announced that long-time former captain and all-time points leader Daniel Alfredsson is joining Martin's coaching team as an assistant coach.

Martin will make his return to the Ottawa bench when the Senators visit the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. Alfredsson will also assume an on-bench role.

The Senators are last in the Atlantic Division, with a record of 11 wins and 15 losses this season.

D.J. Smith was named the Senators' head coach in 2019, and was offered a contract extension in 2021. The Senators missed the playoffs for four straight seasons with Smith behind the bench. He ends his career with the Sens with a 131-154-32 record.

His ouster comes on the heels of General Manager Pierre Dorion being let go in November after eight years with the franchise.

Martin was the Senators' third head coach, first hired in 1996. He spent nine seasons with the Senators and posted a 341-255-96 (.562) regular-season record with the franchise.

Martin, 71, remains the team’s all-time leader in games coached (692), regular-season wins (341), playoff wins (31) and playoff games coached (69). He led the Senators to eight playoff appearances and three division titles during his time in the nation's capital.

Earlier this month, he had been appointed as a senior advisor to the coaching staff.