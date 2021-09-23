OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the lowest one-day total of new cases in the capital in more than a week.

There are now 12 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, including eight in the Intensive Care Unit.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 29,476 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 595 deaths.

The 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 59 cases on Wednesday, 46 cases on Tuesday and 60 cases on Monday. The 29 new cases is the lowest one day total since 25 cases were reported on Sept. 14.

Across Ontario, there are 677 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. It's the fourth straight day with fewer than 700 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

Health officials reported 136 in Toronto, 76 in Peel Region and 73 in York Region.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 677 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario today, 529 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated. A total of 148 cases involve fully vaccinated Ontario residents.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 181 of the 193 people in Ontario hospital ICUs with COVID-19 related illnesses are not fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 15 to Sept. 21): 39.2 (down from 41.7)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 15 to Sept. 21): 3.1 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.84

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 811,093 (+1,477)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 756,933 (+2.457)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 444 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, down from 476 active cases on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 65 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 28,437.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 12 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday, up from nine on Wednesday.

Eight people are in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 2 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 3 (2 in ICU)

50-59: 3 (2 in ICU)

60-69: 2 (1 in ICU)

70;79: 1 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Eight new cases (2,579 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Seven new cases (3,868 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Four new cases (6,642 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (4,537 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (3,865 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,439 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,028 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,116 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new cases (867 total cases)

90+ years old: One case removed from the total (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,845

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 596

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 27 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,915

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 103

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 13 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Eight new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 2,604 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on September 21.

A total of 3,577 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Sept. 21.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 27 hours.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Religious/Spiritual Organization: Two outbreaks

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

La Coccinelle - Des Sentiers (Sept. 6)

École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte (Sept. 12)

Service a l'Enfance Aladin - St. Anne (Sept. 13)

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14)

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cite (Sept. 15)

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Elementary School (Sept. 17)

St. Paul High School (Sept. 17)

Lycée Claudel (Sept. 17)

École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau (Sept. 17)

École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Sept. 19)

Our Lady of Mount Carmel elementary school (Sept. 21) NEW

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Remi (Sept. 21) NEW

Joan Or Arc Academy (Sept. 21) NEW

St. Stephen Catholic Elementary School (Sept. 22)NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: