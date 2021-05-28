OTTAWA --
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 107 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the highest one-day case count in more than a week.
Three new deaths linked to novel coronavirus were reported on Friday.
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 26,906 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 566 deaths.
The 107 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 63 new cases on Wednesday. The 107 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday is the highest one-day case count since 107 cases were reported on May 19.
Across Ontario, there are 1,273 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials say there are 269 cases in Toronto, 268 in Peel Region and 72 in Durham region.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.
Ottawa Public Health data:
-
COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 20 to 26): 45.1 (down from 45.4)
-
Positivity rate in Ottawa (May 21 to 27): 5.0 (Down from 5.1 per cent May 19-25)
-
Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.90
Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
As of May 28:
-
Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 520,734 (+13899)
-
Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 46,089 (+4,437)
-
Total doses received in Ottawa: 527,650
As of Friday, 60 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.
HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA
Ottawa Public Health reported 45 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday.
There are 10 people in intensive care units.
Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:
-
0-9: 0
-
10-19: 1
-
20-29: 3 (1 in ICU)
-
30-39: 2 (1 in ICU)
-
40-49: 7 (1 in ICU)
-
50-59: 9
-
60-69: 11 (5 in ICU)
-
70-79: 5 (1 in ICU)
-
80-89: 6 (1 in ICU)
-
90+: 1
These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.
ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA
The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is now below 800.
There are 752 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 743 active on Thursday.
OPH reported that 95 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 25,588.
The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.
VARIANTS OF CONCERN
Ottawa Public Health data*:
-
Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 5,335 (+24)
-
Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 268 (+33)
-
Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 24 (+2)
-
Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3
-
Total B.1.617.2: 1
-
Other variant: 1
-
Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 6,268 (+27)
-
Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 59 (+1)
*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.
COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY
-
0-9 years old: 11 new cases (2,185 total cases)
-
10-19 years-old: 13 new cases (3,423 total cases)
-
20-29 years-old: 32 new cases (6,061 total cases)
-
30-39 years-old: 22 new cases (4,087 total cases)
-
40-49 years-old: 11 new cases (3,540 total cases)
-
50-59 years-old: 12 new cases (3,250 total cases)
-
60-69-years-old: Two new cases (1,919 total cases)
-
70-79 years-old: 4 new case (1,074 total cases)
-
80-89 years-old: 0 new cases (849 total cases)
-
90+ years old: One new cases (515 total cases)
-
Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)
COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA
The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 870 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 26.
A total of 4,003 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.
The average turnaround from the time swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 19 hours.
CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION
-
Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 13 new cases
-
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 8 new cases
-
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 0 new cases
-
Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 2 new cases
-
Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases
INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.
The active community outbreaks are:
-
Workplace – Construction: One outbreak
-
Workplace – Health: One outbreak
-
Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak
-
Workplace – Retail: One outbreak
-
Workplace – Services: One outbreak
The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:
-
Little Acorn Early Learning (May 8)
-
Vanier Cooperative Childcare (May 12)
-
Service A L'Enfrance Aldain St-Anne (May 13)
-
Grandir Ensemble – Licensed Home Daycare (May 14)
The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:
-
Shelter A-14541 (April 25)
-
Montfort Hospital - 4CR - (April 26)
-
Montfort Hospital - 3C - (April 27)
-
Montfort Hospital - 5C (May 3)
-
Group Home A-15690 (May 4)
-
Queensway Carleton Hospital – C3 (May 5)
-
Extendicare Starwood - 2 South (May 7)
-
Villa Marconi (May 10)
-
The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - Single Unit 5E (May 15)
-
Elmsmere Villa Retirement Home (May 17)
-
Supported Independent Living A-16852) May 17
-
Group Home A-16961 (May 18)
-
Centre D'Accueil Champlain (May 19)
-
Valley Stream Retirement Residents - Single Unit 2nd floor (May 21)
-
Group Home A-17246 (May 22)
-
The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Ward A (May 25)
-
Maison Accueil Sagesse (May 25)
As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.
Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).
Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.