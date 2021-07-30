OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the first time Ottawa has seen a double-digit daily case increase in more than three weeks.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 27,811 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

The 10 new cases on Friday follows eight new cases on Thursday.

The last time Ottawa Public Health reported double-digit case numbers on a single day was on July 4, when 14 cases were reported.

Across Ontario, there are 226 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Health officials confirmed 62 new cases in Toronto, 35 in Waterloo Region and 24 in Peel Region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 22 to July 28): 3.5 (down from 3.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 21 to July 27): 0.7 per cent (unchanged)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.14

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 768,980

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 647,933

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 70 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,240,190

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 50 active cases in Ottawa on Friday, down from 51 active cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reported nine new resolved cases on Thursday. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,169.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There is one people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

One person is in their 40s in hospital.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (2,301 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (3,580 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (6,244 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One new case (4,251 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Five new case (3,661 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,334 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,965 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,096 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 960 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on July 28.

A total of 2,084 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 18 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION