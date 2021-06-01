OTTAWA --
Ottawa Public Health is reporting fewer than 40 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.
The public health unit said Tuesday that 39 more people had tested positive for COVID-19, following a case count of 39 more positive tests on Monday.
This comes as Ontario reported its lowest daily case count province-wide since last fall.
Health officials recorded 699 new COVID-19 cases across Ontario on Tuesday, the lowest figure since Oct. 18, 2020, when 658 new cases were recorded. The Ministry of Health says 20,262 COVID-19 tests were completed in the past 24 hours across the province.
Ontario also recorded 1,568 newly resolved cases on Tuesday and said nine more Ontarians had died due to COVID-19.
Daily case counts are typically lower on Tuesdays, but Ontario has been on a downward trend in terms of cases for the past several weeks.
One more person is Ottawa has died of COVID-19, bringing the total death count to 571 residents. The deaths of 64 Ottawa residents were reported during the month of May.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8. The stay-at-home order ends at 12:01 a.m. June 2.
Ottawa Public Health data:
-
COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 24 to 30): 39.9 (up from 39.4)
-
Positivity rate in Ottawa (May 24 to 30): 4.7 per cent
-
Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.93
Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
As of May 31:
-
Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 539,403
-
Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 50,601
-
Total doses received in Ottawa: 541,850
As of Monday, 62 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.
HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA
Ottawa Public Health reported 35 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Tuesday, down from 36
There are eight people in intensive care units, down from 10. This is the first time fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients have been in Ottawa hospitals since late March.
Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:
-
0-9: 0
-
10-19: 0
-
20-29: 2
-
30-39: 3 (2 in ICU)
-
40-49: 7
-
50-59: 5 (1 in ICU)
-
60-69: 9 (4 in ICU)
-
70-79: 5 (1 in ICU)
-
80-89: 3
-
90+: 1
These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.
ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA
The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is now below 700.
There are 635 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 676 active cases on Monday.
OPH reported that 79 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 25,891.
The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.
VARIANTS OF CONCERN
Ottawa Public Health data*:
-
Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 5,442 (+40)
-
Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 283
-
Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 26
-
Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3
-
Total B.1.617.2: 4 (+1)
-
Other variant: 1
-
Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 6,393 (+41)
-
Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 63
*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.
COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY
-
0-9 years old: 6 new cases (2,206 total cases)
-
10-19 years-old: 8 new cases (3,453 total cases)
-
20-29 years-old: 7 new cases (6,095 total cases)
-
30-39 years-old: 7 new cases (4,123 total cases)
-
40-49 years-old: 6 new cases (3,564 total cases)
-
50-59 years-old: 2 new cases (3,271 total cases)
-
60-69-years-old: 0 new cases (1,933 total cases)
-
70-79 years-old: 2 new cases (1,078 total cases)
-
80-89 years-old: 1 new case (853 total cases)
-
90+ years old: 0 new case (518 total cases)
-
Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)
COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA
The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide an update on local testing figures this afternoon.
Public Health Ontario says 20,262 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Monday.
CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION
-
Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 0 new cases
-
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 2 new cases
-
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 0 new cases
-
Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 0 new cases
-
Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 new cases
-
Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 18 new cases
INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.
The active community outbreaks are:
-
Workplace – Construction: One outbreak
-
Workplace – Health: One outbreak
-
Workplace – Retail: One outbreak
-
Workplace – Services: One outbreak
The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:
-
Service A L'Enfrance Aladin St-Anne (May 13)
-
La Coccinelle Des Sentiers child care (May 19)
The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:
-
Shelter A-14541 (April 25)
-
Montfort Hospital - 3C (April 27)
-
Montfort Hospital - 5C (May 3)
-
Group Home A-15690 (May 4)
-
Queensway Carleton Hospital – C3 (May 5)
-
Extendicare Starwood - 2 South (May 7)
-
Villa Marconi - 3rd Floor (May 10)
-
The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - Single Unit 5E (May 15)
-
Elmsmere Villa Retirement Residence (May 17)
-
Supported Independent Living A-16852 (May 17)
-
Group Home A-16961 (May 18)
-
Centre D'Accueil Champlain - 2nd floor unit and 5th floor unit (May 19)
-
Elisabeth Bruyere Residence - REB 5 Unit (May 21) =
-
Valley Stream Retirement Residence - Facility-wide (May 21)
-
Group Home A-17246 (May 22)
-
Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (May 22)
-
Garry J Armstrong long-term care home - 5th floor and 6th floor (May 24)
-
The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Ward A (May 25)
-
Maison Accueil Sagesse (May 25)
-
Group Home A-17628 (May 29)
-
The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5N (May 30) NEW
-
The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus - One Unit 5E (May 30) NEW
As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.
Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).
Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.