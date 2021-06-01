OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting fewer than 40 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.

The public health unit said Tuesday that 39 more people had tested positive for COVID-19, following a case count of 39 more positive tests on Monday.

This comes as Ontario reported its lowest daily case count province-wide since last fall.

Health officials recorded 699 new COVID-19 cases across Ontario on Tuesday, the lowest figure since Oct. 18, 2020, when 658 new cases were recorded. The Ministry of Health says 20,262 COVID-19 tests were completed in the past 24 hours across the province.

Ontario also recorded 1,568 newly resolved cases on Tuesday and said nine more Ontarians had died due to COVID-19.

Daily case counts are typically lower on Tuesdays, but Ontario has been on a downward trend in terms of cases for the past several weeks.

One more person is Ottawa has died of COVID-19, bringing the total death count to 571 residents. The deaths of 64 Ottawa residents were reported during the month of May.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8. The stay-at-home order ends at 12:01 a.m. June 2.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 24 to 30): 39.9 (up from 39.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (May 24 to 30): 4.7 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.93

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 31:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 539,403

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 50,601

Total doses received in Ottawa: 541,850

As of Monday, 62 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 35 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Tuesday, down from 36

There are eight people in intensive care units, down from 10. This is the first time fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients have been in Ottawa hospitals since late March.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 2

30-39: 3 (2 in ICU)

40-49: 7

50-59: 5 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 9 (4 in ICU)

70-79: 5 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 3

90+: 1

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is now below 700.

There are 635 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 676 active cases on Monday.

OPH reported that 79 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 25,891.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 5,442 (+40)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 283

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 26

Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3

Total B.1.617.2: 4 (+1)

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 6,393 (+41)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 63

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 6 new cases (2,206 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 8 new cases (3,453 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 7 new cases (6,095 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 7 new cases (4,123 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 6 new cases (3,564 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 2 new cases (3,271 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 0 new cases (1,933 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 2 new cases (1,078 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 1 new case (853 total cases)

90+ years old: 0 new case (518 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide an update on local testing figures this afternoon.

Public Health Ontario says 20,262 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Monday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 0 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 2 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 0 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 0 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 18 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The active community outbreaks are:

Workplace – Construction: One outbreak

Workplace – Health: One outbreak

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Service A L'Enfrance Aladin St-Anne (May 13) La Coccinelle Des Sentiers child care (May 19)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter A-14541 (April 25) Montfort Hospital - 3C (April 27) Montfort Hospital - 5C (May 3) Group Home A-15690 (May 4) Queensway Carleton Hospital – C3 (May 5) Extendicare Starwood - 2 South (May 7) Villa Marconi - 3rd Floor (May 10) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - Single Unit 5E (May 15) Elmsmere Villa Retirement Residence (May 17) Supported Independent Living A-16852 (May 17) Group Home A-16961 (May 18) Centre D'Accueil Champlain - 2nd floor unit and 5th floor unit (May 19) Elisabeth Bruyere Residence - REB 5 Unit (May 21) = Valley Stream Retirement Residence - Facility-wide (May 21) Group Home A-17246 (May 22) Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (May 22) Garry J Armstrong long-term care home - 5th floor and 6th floor (May 24) The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Ward A (May 25) Maison Accueil Sagesse (May 25) Group Home A-17628 (May 29) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5N (May 30) NEW The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus - One Unit 5E (May 30) NEW

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.