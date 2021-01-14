OTTAWA -- Ottawa recorded another 144 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to provincial health officials.

New case counts in the city have reached triple digits for six of the last seven days.

The new infections are among more than 3,300 recorded in Ontario on Thursday, an increase after two days in which the new case count dipped below 3,000.

Ottawa Public Health's numbers, which have sometimes differed from the province's, are due to be released at 12:30 p.m.

Ontario's stay-at-home order came into effect on Thursday, ordering residents to stay home except for essential trips for groceries, medical treatment or exercise.

