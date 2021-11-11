OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the second straight day with more 40 or more cases of COVID-19.

Nine of the 40 new cases involve residents under the age of 10, while 11 cases involve residents between 20 and 29 years-old.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 31,241 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 609 deaths.

The 40 new cases on Thursday follows 43 cases on Wednesday, 19 cases on Tuesday and 30 cases on Monday.

Across Ontario, there are 642 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and four new deaths linked to the virus.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 642 new cases across Ontario on Thursday, 397 cases involve individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. A total of 245 cases involve fully vaccinated individuals.

Health officials say 114 of the 132 people in ICUs across Ontario with COVID-19 related illnesses are not fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 3 to Nov. 9): 26.4 (up from 25.3)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 1 to Nov. 7): 2.2 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.05

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 835,564 (+648)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 804,447 (+1,145)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 328 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, up from 312 active cases on Wednesday. This is the most active cases Ottawa has seen since Oct. 21, when there were 329 active cases.

Ottawa Public Health reported 24 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,304.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 22 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday, up from 20 on Tuesday. Sixteen of the patients are 70 or older.

There are two patients with COVID-19 in Ottawa ICUs.

This is the most hospitalizations the city has seen since June 11, when the fourth wave of the virus was subsiding.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 0

40-49: 1

50-59: 0

60-69: 2 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 6 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 7

90+: 5

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Nine new cases (2,935 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (4,170 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 11 new cases (6,968 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Three new cases (4,787 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (4,102 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,573 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (2,109 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new case (1,160 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new cases (890 total cases)

90+ years old: One new cases (544 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 903(+9)

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,944

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 113

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,398 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Tuesday.

A total of 3,798 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Nov. 8.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 21 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 10 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 25 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace - Corporate/Office: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (seven elementary schools, one secondary school, one child care centre)

Grandir Ensemble child care George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 20)

École élémentaire publique Des Sentiers (Oct. 21)

Immaculata High School (Nov. 1)

Connaught Public School (Nov. 2)

Convent Glen Elementary School (Nov, 5)

École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie (Nov. 5)

Holy Family Elementary School (Nov. 5)

Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8) NEW

Our Lady of Fatima elementary school (Nov. 9) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: