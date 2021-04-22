OTTAWA -- While Ottawa residents in their 40s race out to get the COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies, the city’s medical officer of health will wait to receive her first dose because she is able to work from home.

"I'm home right now, we'll focus on those others who are out there providing essential services," said Dr. Vera Etches in an interview on CTV Morning Live when asked if she has booked an appointment to receive the vaccine.

Etches is now eligible to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at doctor's offices and pharmacies after Ontario lowered the age eligibility earlier this week.

"I know there are many who aren’t able to work from home and that's where we're pivoting with the vaccine strategy. First we needed to protect people who are over 60, there are certainly that's the age group in hospital mostly and they're the ones who are at greatest risk of dying," said Etches.

"But now after this next coming week and the end of April, well we'll get more vaccine we'll be able to focus on younger age groups and especially people who can't work from home."

Ontario expanded the eligibility to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Ottawa pharmacies to residents aged 40 and older on Tuesday.

Public health officials have encouraged Canadians to get the first COVID-19 vaccine available, following concerns some people may wait to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna, Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Couns. Jenna Sudds and Glen Gower are among the local politicians who have posted photos on social media this week receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy or doctor's office.

This just happened. I did not hesitate. The best vaccine to take is the one you’re offered first. So grateful. When you have the chance, please get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/wBtsSYXUQ1 — Jenna Sudds (@JennaSudds) April 21, 2021