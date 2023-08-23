Ottawa's swimming pools, wading pools and beaches begin to close this weekend

You only have a few days left to swim at Ottawa's beaches, wading pools and outdoor swimming pools, in a sign that the end of summer is fast approaching.

The city of Ottawa says all wading pools and outdoor swimming pools across Ottawa will begin to close this weekend, while the final day for lifeguards to be on duty at Ottawa's beaches is Sunday.

Meantime, lifeguards will remain on duty at the National Capital Commission's swimming spots in Ottawa and Gatineau until Labour Day.

CTV News Ottawa looks at what you need to know about swimming spots in Ottawa and Gatineau.

Ottawa beaches

The beach season continues until Sunday in Ottawa.

Lifeguards are on duty daily at Mooney's Bay, Britannia Beach and Petrie Island Beach daily from 12 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Aug. 27.

Washrooms will be open at beaches until Sept. 4.

Wading pools and splash pads

All city of Ottawa wading pools will close by Friday, and will be closed for the season.

Ottawa's outdoor swimming pools will begin closing on Friday for the season. Here is a look at when each pool will close:

Bearbrook Outdoor Pool – Final day is Aug. 27

Beaverbrook Outdoor Pool in Kanata – Final day is Aug. 27

Corkstown Outdoor Pool – Final day is Aug. 27

Crestview Outdoor Pool – Final day is Sept. 1

Entrance Outdoor Po0l – Final day is Aug. 27

General Burns Outdoor Pool – Final day is Aug. 27

Genest Outdoor Pool – Final day is Sept. 4

Glen Cairn Outdoor Pool – Final day is Aug. 27

Katimavik Outdoor Pool – Final day is Aug. 25

National Capital Commission swimming spots

Lifeguards will be on duty at Leamy Lake Beach and beaches in Gatineau Park until Labour Day.

Lifeguards are positioned at beaches in Gatineau Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, while lifeguards are on duty at Leamy Lake Beach from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The NCC River House is open for swimming from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 4.

Gatineau beaches

The city of Gatineau's beaches will remain open until Labour Day weekend.

Lifeguards will be on duty daily until Sunday and then on the Labour Day long weekend.

