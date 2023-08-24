Ottawa's online recreation registration system 'experienced no technical issues' during Wednesday signup, city says

City of Ottawa officials say the online launch of the fall non-aquatic program registration well "very well" Wednesday evening, one week after the registration was postponed due to technical issues.

The new ACTIVENet platform the city uses for online registrations crashed on Aug. 14, as thousands of parents were attempting to sign up their children for fall swimming lessons at city of Ottawa facilities.

The city then postponed other registrations for fall programs until the issue was resolved.

Registrations for fall non-aquatic recreation programs and PA days began online at 9 p.m. Wednesday, with in-person signup starting on Thursday.

"The online launch of fall non-aquatic program registration that took place Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, went very well and experienced no technical issues," Dan Chenier, Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services general manager, said in a memo to council.

"Residents were able to successfully book programs for the upcoming season with minimal wait times."

Ten thousand registrations were processed in the first 10 minutes without delay, according to Chenier. As of Thursday morning, the city has processed over 14,000 registrations.

Chenier says staff continue to work with ACTIVENet to "ensure a reliable service."