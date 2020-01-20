OTTAWA -- For the first time in its very troubled early history, Ottawa’s problem plagued LRT system will be running on severely reduced service, as the city is gripped by a bone chilling frost bite advisory.

In a memo released late Monday afternoon, Transportation General Manager John Manconi wrote that LRT would be running during rush hour with 10 trains instead of 13, meaning longer wait times for passengers, more crowds on platforms, and more trains filled to capacity.

Environment Canada forecast a “feels like” temperature Monday of -18 degrees Celsius with the wind. The City of Ottawa issued a frostbite advisory for Monday night.

Transit Commission Chair Allan Hubley has called a “special” Transit Commission meeting for Thursday, to update commissioners on the state of the LRT.

Manconi wrote:

“The Mayor and the Chair, the City Manager and I have met with the CEOs of the RTG/RTM consortium to get briefed on what the issues are and demand that the issues with the trains and track be immediately rectified. We expect them to take appropriate measures to reduce the occurrence of issues on Line 1 so that we may provide reliable and safe transit services to all customers.”

LRT has had chronic problems since the troubled launch in the fall. But the system has never run on such a small number of trains.

This comes after a weekend of delays and replacement bus service, after blowing snow caused problems with switches.

Manconi writes that Monday’s problems were blamed on a “compressor fault” and a “wheel issue” with two separate trains.

Manconi also says the city is considering replacement bus service for Tuesday’s commute.

More later.