OTTAWA -- OC Transpo is warning riders to expect “slightly longer wait times” on the Confederation Line this afternoon.

In a message posted on Twitter at 12 p.m., OC Transpo said “slightly longer wait times are continuing due to a reduced number of trains and are expected to continue to the start of the afternoon peak.”

O-Train Line 1 : Slightly longer wait times are continuing due to a reduced number of trains and are expected to continue to the start of the afternoon peak. — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) January 20, 2020

No other details were released.

News Talk 580 CFRA's Ted Raymond tweeted a photo showing wait times of 9 minutes between trains at Rideau Station.

Here’s an example of delays at Rideau with the “reduced number of trains.” Second train is usually ~4 to 5 mins. #ottnews #OttawaLRT https://t.co/fCmG1pKCwf pic.twitter.com/Ju9dgWkUSF — Ted Raymond (@TedFriendlyGuy) January 20, 2020

Transit riders reported long waits at stations during the Monday morning commute.

OC Transpo said on Twitter shortly after the morning commute ended that “service has now resumed following an earlier mechanical problem with a train at St. Laurent.”

O-Train Line 1: Service has now resumed following an earlier mechanical problem with a train at St-Laurent which resulted in trains being held for several minutes at several stations — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) January 20, 2020

