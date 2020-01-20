OC Transpo warns of 'slightly longer wait times' on Confederation Line this afternoon
An east-bound OTrain pulls in to Rideau Station on the Confederation Line of the Light Rail Transit system in Ottawa, ON.
OTTAWA -- OC Transpo is warning riders to expect “slightly longer wait times” on the Confederation Line this afternoon.
In a message posted on Twitter at 12 p.m., OC Transpo said “slightly longer wait times are continuing due to a reduced number of trains and are expected to continue to the start of the afternoon peak.”
No other details were released.
News Talk 580 CFRA's Ted Raymond tweeted a photo showing wait times of 9 minutes between trains at Rideau Station.
Transit riders reported long waits at stations during the Monday morning commute.
OC Transpo said on Twitter shortly after the morning commute ended that “service has now resumed following an earlier mechanical problem with a train at St. Laurent.”
