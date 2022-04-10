Ottawa's Lloyd Pandi declares for the NBA draft

Carleton Ravens forward Lloyd Pandi. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/curavensbball) Carleton Ravens forward Lloyd Pandi. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/curavensbball)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina