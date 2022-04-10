Ottawa's Lloyd Pandi declares for the NBA draft

Carleton Ravens forward Lloyd Pandi is leaving the U Sports basketball champions and entering the NBA draft.

The U Sports player of the year announced on social media he will enter his name into the 2022 NBA draft after two seasons at Carleton.

"As my final season with the Ravens comes to an end, I am grateful for the opportunity given to me by Coach (Dave) Smart to develop my game in the city that made me – Ottawa," the Ottawa native said.

"Coach Smart, Coach (Charles) Taffe and the entire basketball staff have immensely contributed to my growth as a person, player and most importantly, as a teammate."

Pandi averaged 14.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in 14 regular season games for the Ravens this season.

In the U Sports championship game, Pandi had 16 points, 13 rebounds and three assists to help the Ravens defeat Saskatchewan.

Pandi told TSN 1200's 3 in the Key podcast he spent the last couple of days deciding his future plans following the U Sports season.

"Being able to have the opportunity to become a professional basketball player has always been a dream of mine and I feel like what I have done individually at Carleton speaks for itself," Pandi said Sunday.

"I managed to help this team to win two championships and at the same time, I'm almost done school at this point in time so I feel like it would be the best decision for me to leave right now."

Pandi says he will sign agent soon.

"I'm just super excited for the new challenge. I really feel like I'm ready to take my game to the next level, next step and from there on follow my dream."

Pandi was the U Sports Rookie of the Year in 2020.

"Carleton University will forever be home!" Pandi said.

The 2022 NBA draft is scheduled for June 23 in New York.

The Utah Jazz selected Olivier Hanlan of Gatineau, Que. in the second round of the 2015 NBA draft. Hanlan played basketball at Boston College.