

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa real estate agents say the capital region is a seller’s market right now.

Marnie Bennett from Bennett Property Shop Realty says inventory is low with about 3,200 properties for sale. Compared to last year there were 7,000 units for sale around this time.

“If nothing else came on the market we would be sold out in 2.5 months,” Bennett said.

Due to demand Bennett says some housing prices are rising by about 6.5 to 7 per cent.

She says the West end is one of the hottest areas right now.

Bennett says a home by the Ottawa Civic Hospital that cost roughly $590,000 in 2014 is going for about $990,000 today.Ottawa real estate agents say the capital region is a seller’s market right now.