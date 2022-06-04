Ottawa's first Anti-Racism Strategy will focus on seven priority areas
Ottawa's first Anti-Racism Strategy will have seven key priority areas, including housing, children and youth development and institutional practices at City Hall.
The finance and economic development committee will vote Tuesday on the five-year plan that staff say will, "proactively identify and remove systemic barriers in City policies, programs and services and to realize its vision of racial equity."
The proposed Anti-Racism Strategy and Action plan includes 28 recommendations and 132 actions to address each of the key priorities area. The seven priorities are:
- Governance
- Housing
- Economic development
- Health outcomes
- Children and Youth development
- Achieving racial equity in the workplace
- Institutional practices
"Approval of this proposed Strategy will establish a foundation for anti-racism work in the city," says the report for Tuesday's meeting. "Implementing the identified actions in the Strategy will ensure that racialized communities in Ottawa have equitable access to city programs, services, resources and opportunities to realize their full potential."
According to the 2016 Census, 26 per cent of Ottawa residents self-identified as racialized. The city says by 2031, more than one in three Ottawa residents will be racialized.
The first phase of the Anti-Racism Strategy in 2023 to 2025 will raise awareness of systemic barriers faced by Indigenous, Black and other racialized staff and community members "through extensive learning and training, at all levels of the organization," according to staff.
"Further work will progress on relationship building through meaningful engagement with Indigenous, Black and other racialized communities to ensure the strategy is responsive to current and emerging societal issues."
The second phase of the strategy, from 2025 to 2028, will place further emphasis on housing, economic development and health outcomes.
Ottawa's Anti-Racism Secretariat conducted a broad and comprehensive multi-phase engagement plan to develop the strategy, with focused sessions with Indigenous, Black and racialized communities, agency partners and stakeholders, and city of Ottawa employees.
Annual reports will be presented to council on the progress in implementing the strategy.
SEVEN PRIORITY AREAS
The report outlines several priority areas. Here is a look at the goal for each priority area and some of the recommendations.
Governance
The city says the goal is to increase awareness of the city's governance structures and remove barriers to participation on City committees and boards and the electoral process to ensure representation of Black and other racialized communities.
Recommendations
- Increase awareness, education and transparency around the City's governance processes, structures, appointments and elections process
- Remove identified barriers, where possible under the Municipal Elections Act, for Black and racialized communities to participate in the electoral process
Housing
The city says the goal is to "ensure accessible, affordable and culturally responsive housing for Black and other racialized communities".
Recommendations
- Allocate dedicated housing funding for Black and other racialized communities across the City of Ottawa
- Increase access to affordable housing or housing supports for Black and racialized communities
- Apply a culturally responsive approach to housing services and supports
Economic development
The city says the goal is to increase "equitable opportunities, resources and support to Black and other racialized communities and businesses."
- Develop strategies that provide information, resources and support to Black and racialized communities on the economic opportunities in Ottawa
- Increase the City’s use of Black and other racialized-owned businesses in procurement
Health outcomes
The city says the goal is to "ensure accessible and culturally responsive services and programs to improve health outcomes of Black and other racialized communities" in Ottawa.
Recommendations
- Improve quality and accessibility of culturally responsive health services for Black and racialized communities
- Strengthen partnerships with community organizations working to improve health outcomes for newcomers within Black and other racialized communities
Children and Youth Development
The city says the goal is to ensure "programs, services and initiatives for Black and other racialized children and youth feel safe, are represented, and can thrive to be leaders within their communities and across the city".
Recommendations
- Create a mechanism for Black and racialized youth from across Ottawa, to inform City programs, services and initiatives
- Create accessible programs and services and that offer educational, employment and mentorship opportunities for Black and racialized youth
Achieving Racial Equity in the Workplace
The city says the goal is to "achieve a work environment that integrates the principles of anti-racism as core tenants within the organization’s values, policies by creating new systems that translate into greater racial equity".
Recommendations
- Establish foundational and ongoing learning to develop racially responsive leadership
- Establish understanding of anti-racism principles through training, dialogue, and ongoing learning.
- Develop, implement and review corporate measures and decision-making processes to enable the successful integration of anti-racism practices within the workplace
Institutional Practices
The city of Ottawa's Anti-Racism Strategy says the city committees to:
Implement policy changes using an anti-racism approach with City systems, structures and responses.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We're not going back': Uvalde superintendent reaffirms no students will return to Robb Elementary after massacre
No students or staff will be returning to Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, the site of a tragic massacre last month, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell reaffirmed Friday.
Gas prices expected to jump to a record high over the weekend: expert
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
Instagram rolls out Amber Alert system in 25 countries, including Canada
Instagram plans to launch the Amber Alert system, used to share notices of missing children, on its platform in more than two-dozen countries, including Canada, over the coming weeks.
Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos tests positive for COVID-19
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, the man at the helm of the federal government's response to COVID-19, announced on Saturday morning that he has tested positive.
Two future kings set to honour Elizabeth at Jubilee concert
Two future monarchs are set to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a special concert in front of Buckingham Palace on Saturday, the third day of the Platinum Jubilee extravaganza marking her 70 years on the throne.
Winnipeg woman with dementia found safe after apparent random abduction: police
A Winnipeg woman with dementia who was abducted early Saturday morning was found safe and unharmed inside a vehicle that had been stolen nearly 10 hours earlier.
Russian agent Dmitry Kovtun, accused in spy poisoning, dead at 57
Russian agent Dmitry Kovtun, who was accused by the U.K. authorities in the poisoning death of former spy Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006, has died at 57.
Chelsea Poorman investigation leads Vancouver police to botanical gardens
A police mobile command centre set up along the perimeter of VanDusen Botanical Gardens Saturday morning is connected to the investigation into the death of Chelsea Poorman, the Vancouver Police Department has confirmed.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotians feel inflation crunch as gas goes up more than 5 cents
Another nickel and a half increase greeted motorists at gas stations in Nova Scotia Friday morning.
-
Families of N.S. mass shooting victims end boycott, will return to inquiry hearings
Lawyers representing the relatives of victims of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will retake their seats at next week's mass casualty commission hearings.
-
Drive-in movie theatre to open in Halifax later this month
Halifax will soon be home to the largest drive-in east of Montreal. The new Speedway Drive-in will be located in the grandstand parking lot at Scotia Speedworld, near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
Toronto
-
Ontario gas prices expected to soar to new high this weekend
Gas prices are set to rise to a new record high yet again in Ontario.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario at 671, ICU admissions near 100
The number of people with COVID-19 in an Ontario hospital is at 671 as ICU admissions linked to the virus get closer to the 100 mark.
-
Jurors in Hoggard trial to review more testimony after saying they're deadlocked
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard are expected to continue reviewing testimony this morning as deliberations continue for a fifth day.
Montreal
-
As gas prices spike, Montreal's bike culture seen as model for rest of the country
Montreal is a cycling leader in North America — particularly due to the city's focus on building a contiguous network of bike lanes that are protected from the rest of the street. The protected lanes attract a wide range of users because the infrastructure increases cyclists' sense of safety.
-
Another day, another record high gas price in Montreal: $2.21-per-litre
Some Montreal gas stations hit record highs on Saturday with prices reaching $2.21-per-litre for regular fuel.
-
Quebec reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths and a further drop in hospitalizations
The current wave of COVID-19 continues to recede in Quebec, with hospitalizations dropping by 29 and 11 new deaths.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian grocery chain phasing out plastic bags
Canadian grocery store chain Metro is doing away with single-use plastic bags this year and locations in Sault Ste. Marie are getting a head start.
-
Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
-
People vote for change in the Timmins riding
Reaction from the Timmins community as the riding votes for change in a major election upset.
London
-
Man in custody following police incident at Rectory and Hamilton Saturday
A man was taken into custody early Saturday afternoon after displaying a replica firearm while being transported in an ambulance in east London.
-
Gas prices expected to jump to a record high over the weekend: expert
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
-
London airport in the spotlight as filming for new movie takes place Saturday
Lights, camera, action! London International Airport will be in the spotlight over the weekend as a new movie is being filmed on location.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman with dementia found safe after apparent random abduction: police
A Winnipeg woman with dementia who was abducted early Saturday morning was found safe and unharmed inside a vehicle that had been stolen nearly 10 hours earlier.
-
Birth alerts have ended but babies still being apprehended in Manitoba: data
Manitoba's families minister has touted a significant drop in the number of newborns seized by social services since the province ended the controversial practice of birth alerts, but government data shows hundreds of babies are still being taken into care every year.
-
'It's just disgusting and tasteless': Winnipeg business owner fed up with illegal waste dumping
Ryan Gobeil said the street near his Point Douglas-area hobby supply shop has become a common site for illegal garbage dumping
Kitchener
-
Police say string of robberies in Waterloo region may be tied to the same group
Police have been investigating a series of violent robberies since October 2021, and they now believe more than 15 of them are connected to the same group.
-
Here’s who was elected in Waterloo Region and surrounding area
Voters in southwestern Ontario haven't changed the political map too drastically, but have sent some new faces to Queen's Park, including the province's only Independent MPP-elect.
-
Wanted man considered armed and dangerous arrested in Uptown Waterloo
Hours after releasing a photo of a man considered armed and dangerous, Waterloo regional police say they arrested a man at a licenced establishment in Uptown Waterloo.
Calgary
-
Arson suspected in fire that destroyed northwest Calgary home
Calgary firefighters say no one was injured, but a home was destroyed in a fire in the northwest community of Varsity that police believe was a case of arson.
-
Calgary crews respond to 2-alarm fire in northwest community
Less than 24 hours after a two-alarm fire tore through three homes on Friday, Calgary fire crews were called once more to the northwest community of Evanston.
-
Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test
Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Stampeders improved to 2-0 in pre-season play Friday night with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks.
Saskatoon
-
1 dead, 4 charged following Cumberland House Cree Nation standoff
A man is dead following a standoff with police on Cumberland House Cree Nation.
-
Gas prices expected to jump to a record high over the weekend: expert
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
-
Graduating Indigenous students at U of S honoured ahead of convocation
More than 60 Indigenous students at the University of Saskatchewan were honoured at a ceremony on Friday ahead of their convocation next week.
Edmonton
-
Power boaters asked to stay off North Saskatchewan River due to low water levels
Boaters using motorized craft are being told to stay off the North Saskatchewan River by Edmonton emergency crews as water levels remain extremely low.
-
Prehistoric find in the backyard has Leduc County family excited, looking for more
On an acreage south of Edmonton, a Leduc County family made a Jurassic discovery while on a hike on their property.
-
Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test
Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Stampeders improved to 2-0 in pre-season play Friday night with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks.
Vancouver
-
Chelsea Poorman investigation leads Vancouver police to botanical gardens
A police mobile command centre set up along the perimeter of VanDusen Botanical Gardens Saturday morning is connected to the investigation into the death of Chelsea Poorman, the Vancouver Police Department has confirmed.
-
Flood risk in B.C. Interior leads to highway closures
Officials in British Columbia are closing some roadways as forecasted heavy rainfall and warming weather increases the risk of flooding in parts of the province.
-
North Vancouver assault leaves man with 'significant slash wounds: RCMP
A man was left with "significant slash wounds" after an apparent attack at the SeaBus terminal in North Vancouver, and two teens were arrested after being found with machetes.
Regina
-
Death at Wascana Lake currently being investigated: Regina police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate a death in Wascana Lake.
-
Nurses more likely to quit in next 3 years, health worker survey finds
A new survey of health care workers finds almost one out every four nurses plan to leave their jobs in the next three years -- an alarming finding given the nursing shortages already affecting most provinces.
-
As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week that Ukraine is now losing 60 to 100 soldiers each day in combat. By way of comparison, just short of 50 American soldiers died per day on average in 1968 during the Vietnam War's deadliest year for U.S. forces.