Ottawa's first Anti-Racism Strategy will focus on seven priority areas

Ottawa's first Anti-Racism Strategy will have seven key priority areas, including housing, children and youth development and institutional practices at City Hall.

The finance and economic development committee will vote Tuesday on the five-year plan that staff say will, "proactively identify and remove systemic barriers in City policies, programs and services and to realize its vision of racial equity."

The proposed Anti-Racism Strategy and Action plan includes 28 recommendations and 132 actions to address each of the key priorities area. The seven priorities are:

Governance

Housing

Economic development

Health outcomes

Children and Youth development

Achieving racial equity in the workplace

Institutional practices

"Approval of this proposed Strategy will establish a foundation for anti-racism work in the city," says the report for Tuesday's meeting. "Implementing the identified actions in the Strategy will ensure that racialized communities in Ottawa have equitable access to city programs, services, resources and opportunities to realize their full potential."

According to the 2016 Census, 26 per cent of Ottawa residents self-identified as racialized. The city says by 2031, more than one in three Ottawa residents will be racialized.

The first phase of the Anti-Racism Strategy in 2023 to 2025 will raise awareness of systemic barriers faced by Indigenous, Black and other racialized staff and community members "through extensive learning and training, at all levels of the organization," according to staff.

"Further work will progress on relationship building through meaningful engagement with Indigenous, Black and other racialized communities to ensure the strategy is responsive to current and emerging societal issues."

The second phase of the strategy, from 2025 to 2028, will place further emphasis on housing, economic development and health outcomes.

Ottawa's Anti-Racism Secretariat conducted a broad and comprehensive multi-phase engagement plan to develop the strategy, with focused sessions with Indigenous, Black and racialized communities, agency partners and stakeholders, and city of Ottawa employees.

Annual reports will be presented to council on the progress in implementing the strategy.

SEVEN PRIORITY AREAS

The report outlines several priority areas. Here is a look at the goal for each priority area and some of the recommendations.

Governance

The city says the goal is to increase awareness of the city's governance structures and remove barriers to participation on City committees and boards and the electoral process to ensure representation of Black and other racialized communities.

Recommendations

Increase awareness, education and transparency around the City's governance processes, structures, appointments and elections process

Remove identified barriers, where possible under the Municipal Elections Act, for Black and racialized communities to participate in the electoral process

Housing

The city says the goal is to "ensure accessible, affordable and culturally responsive housing for Black and other racialized communities".

Recommendations

Allocate dedicated housing funding for Black and other racialized communities across the City of Ottawa

Increase access to affordable housing or housing supports for Black and racialized communities

Apply a culturally responsive approach to housing services and supports

Economic development

The city says the goal is to increase "equitable opportunities, resources and support to Black and other racialized communities and businesses."

Develop strategies that provide information, resources and support to Black and racialized communities on the economic opportunities in Ottawa

Increase the City’s use of Black and other racialized-owned businesses in procurement

Health outcomes

The city says the goal is to "ensure accessible and culturally responsive services and programs to improve health outcomes of Black and other racialized communities" in Ottawa.

Recommendations

Improve quality and accessibility of culturally responsive health services for Black and racialized communities

Strengthen partnerships with community organizations working to improve health outcomes for newcomers within Black and other racialized communities

Children and Youth Development

The city says the goal is to ensure "programs, services and initiatives for Black and other racialized children and youth feel safe, are represented, and can thrive to be leaders within their communities and across the city".

Recommendations

Create a mechanism for Black and racialized youth from across Ottawa, to inform City programs, services and initiatives

Create accessible programs and services and that offer educational, employment and mentorship opportunities for Black and racialized youth

Achieving Racial Equity in the Workplace

The city says the goal is to "achieve a work environment that integrates the principles of anti-racism as core tenants within the organization’s values, policies by creating new systems that translate into greater racial equity".

Recommendations

Establish foundational and ongoing learning to develop racially responsive leadership

Establish understanding of anti-racism principles through training, dialogue, and ongoing learning.

Develop, implement and review corporate measures and decision-making processes to enable the successful integration of anti-racism practices within the workplace

Institutional Practices

The city of Ottawa's Anti-Racism Strategy says the city committees to:

Implement policy changes using an anti-racism approach with City systems, structures and responses.