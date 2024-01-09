OTTAWA
    • Ottawa’s Farm Boy brand gluten free Margherita pizza recalled due to undeclared milk

    The Canadian Food inspection Agency (CFIA) says Farm Boy brand vegan gluten free Margherita Pizza has been recalled due to undeclared milk.

    This comes after a consumer had filed a complaint to the CFIA after reacting to the undeclared milk, says the food agency on its website.

    The recalled pizza is of size 330 g, universal code 8 08912 01086 1 and has the label of best before July 19, 2024.

    The food agency says do not consume the recalled pizza if you have milk sensitivity.

    It adds recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

    CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Farm Boy for comments.

    The Ottawa based brand distributes its products in the province of Ontario. Farm Boy is majority owned by the Sobeys grocery chain.

