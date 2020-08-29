OTTAWA -- Capital Pride's only in-person event of the festival happened Friday night at Lansdowne Park.

“It’s Drag, Henny!” was a celebration of all things drag with local performers strutting their stuff on a stage next to the Aberdeen Pavilion.

The event was limited to 100 guests due to COVID-19 restrictions and organizers put strict protocols in place to protect guest, volunteers and performers.

Upon arrival guests had their temperatures taken, masks were mandatory and physical distancing requirements were in place.

Capital Pride executive director Osmel Guerra Maynes feels this event is an opportunity to support the LGBTQ+ community and the arts.

"It’s a way folks can celebrate who they are and drag performers are not just drag queens or drag kings, or drag things," Maynes said.

"They are folks who can gender bend and demonstrate who they are and how they want to feel. This is really a place for folks to just come in and just support the queer community and queer arts."

The event was a sell out and proceeds went to support the performers. Capital Pride wraps up with a virtual pride parade on Sunday.

You can find more information and events here. https://capitalpride.ca/