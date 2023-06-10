Ottawa's air quality at 'low risk' after a week of smoke and haze

People in Ottawa-Gatineau area continue to breathe fresher air, as smoke and haze from wildfires has moved out of the region.

The air quality index in Ottawa was at a 1 – "Low Risk" at 10 a.m., and is expected to increase to a "moderate risk" in the afternoon. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the air quality index in Ottawa was a "very high risk" as smoke from wildfires in northern Ontario and Quebec blanketed Ottawa.

A mostly sunny and humid Saturday is in the forecast for Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today, with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. High 23 C, with the humidex making it feel like 26 degrees.

Partly cloudy tonight, with a chance of showers. Low 11 C.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 24 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for showers and a high of 19 C. Tuesday will be cloudy with a high of 22 C.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 24 C and a low of 13 C.