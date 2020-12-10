OTTAWA -- Ottawa restaurants are applauding the Ontario government's move to allow restaurants and bars to continue selling alcohol with food take out and delivery orders.

In March, restaurants and bars were allowed to start selling booze with take out and delivery orders to boost business at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The province says the permanent rules will help further support food and drink establishments that have been struggling through the pandemic.

"Ontario's vibrant hospitality sector and its workers have been hit hard by COVID-19 in every community across our province," says Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey. "We are building on the actions we took early in the pandemic to support local restaurants, bars and other businesses by providing permanent help to workers and small businesses as they face these ongoing challenges."

For restaurant owners like Deb Mallett, at Danbys Roadhouse in Richmond it will make a difference. "Very few people are dining in, they're still quite afraid," says Mallett. "It just makes us bigger, better and allows us to compete with other industries ... staying open keeps everybody employed, keeps everybody healthy and it keeps our community alive."

Mallettt has pivoted to take out and delivery, breakfast, lunch and dinner. It's now the majority of her business. The announcement has her planning to expand her menu to include a variety of mixed cocktails and growlers of craft beers, which are now allowed, and the restaurant’s seasonal specialty, mulled wine, that comes with juices, an orange and a spice bag with instructions.

As a way to stay competitive, restaurants are able to sell alcohol for take out and delivery cheaper than if you choose to dine in now, those prices will be lowered as well adding more flexibility to their bottom line.

At Pinelopi's Greek Kitchen in Barrhaven, Joey Palermo says take out and delivery orders come with Greek wines and beer.

"That you wouldn't find at the LCBO or the grocery store."

Palermo tells CTV News Ottawa that the new regulations will help. “I believe that the take out is strong and that’s the way it’s going so that’s the way we’ll continue to go."

James Rilett, vice president with Restaurants Canada approves of the moves, but says consumers in Ontario still pay less for alcohol at local retailers than business owners of dining establishments.

"The floor price has always stood in the way," says Rilett. "Most provinces allow restaurants to have a wholesale price, we don't have that here so there is more work to be done but this is a great first step."

The government is also removing rules to allow for the delivery of alcoholic beverages and food boxes and meal kits. They will also be permitting eligible manufacturers to sell spirits and 100 per cent Ontario wines at farmers markets as well.