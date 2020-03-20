OTTAWA -- “Operation Ramzieh” is appealing for financial donations to help prepare boxes for seniors and vulnerable groups in Ottawa during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week, Dreammind Group owner Abbis Mahmoud and the staff at the Waverley restaurant on Elgin Street started packing up boxes with food to be shipped out to those who need it because of COVID-19.

Mahmoud closed the Waverley and his four other establishments in Ottawa last weekend because of the pandemic.

With the help of his staff and volunteers, Mahmoud launched “Operation Ramzieh” to pack boxes with food and essentials for those who need help in the community. Mahmoud says he worked with local stores and suppliers to get the supplies for the boxes.

Since Wednesday, the group has distributed 6,000 boxes across the city..

Now, the group is asking for financial donations, which will be used to purchase items from the Waverley’s suppliers at cost. According to the website, $22 can feed a senior for approximately 10 days or more.

You can donate on the Operation Ramzieh website.