Ottawa residents worry about family and friends in Haiti
Mike Desir is doing his best to stay focused on his students, but the Ottawa-based mixed martial arts coach is constantly worrying about loved ones in Haiti.
"I grew up in Haiti, raised there until 19 years old in Port-au-Prince," said Desir.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Between sessions, he's in constant contact with childhood friend Monique Vilaire. She and her son live in Haiti and have been forced to flee their home amid the violence. They have no way to get to her husband Roodmy, who currently lives is in Gatineau.
"Every day, they wake up, they don't know what the day will bring," said Desir. "Some of them have had to move from where they were because it was a dangerous area, moving somewhere else that seems 'safer'."
The situation in Haiti has been volatile for years. The Haitian prime minister agreed Tuesday to resign under fierce pressure. Gangs are running rampant throughout the country — torching police stations, forcing the closure of airports and freeing thousands of inmates from prison. There are mounting fears of a civil war, with gang members vastly outnumbering police. There are nearly 3,000 Canadians trapped in the country. The government is telling them to shelter in place.
The country is under a state of emergency as the main port in Port-au-Prince remains closed, stranding dozens of containers with critical supplies such as food and health supplies.
"We have no power to do anything for out family members," said Ketcia Peters, a Haiti community leader in Ottawa. She and several others are urging the government to do what it can to help stabilize the country and provide humanitarian aid. "The airport is currently blocked by gangs, even sending money is dangerous we are putting their lives at risk. For them to leave their home to get the money, it's a risk to get attacked."
Desir says he tries to remain positive, wearing the Haitian coat of arms on his t-shirt as a show of solidarity.
"I think it fits with what we are trying to do," he said. "We are here for our nation, we are Haitians and we need to stick together."
Meanwhile, community leaders in the capital say they're organizing a gathering that will offer peer support for those dealing the stress and trauma in these difficult times.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We cannot lose hope': Haitian-Canadians ask for Ottawa's help
In the wake of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation, community leaders gathered at Montreal's Maison d'Haiti to ask the Canadian government to step up its efforts to deal with the crisis shaking their homeland.
Fatal downtown Toronto shooting began inside home before spilling onto street, police say
A shooting in Regent Park that left two people dead and another person injured Tuesday afternoon began inside a home before spilling out onto the street, Toronto police say.
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Alberta amending tax rules to offer $5,000 incentive to out-of-province workers
The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would direct $10 million from this year's budget toward luring more workers to the province.
Russia says it killed 234 fighters while thwarting an incursion from Ukraine
Ukrainian long-range drones smashed into two oil facilities deep inside Russia on Tuesday, officials said, while an armed incursion claimed by Ukraine-based Russian opponents of the Kremlin unnerved a border region just days before Russia's presidential election.
Toronto birder says city's first-ever bald eagle's nest is at risk
Less than a week after news of Toronto’s first-ever documented bald eagle's nest broke, a birder in the city say the site is already at risk due to the ongoing efforts to keep another species out of the area.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during Robb Elementary shooting resigns
The Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during the Robb Elementary School shooting submitted his resignation Tuesday, less than a week after a report ordered by the city defended the department's response to the attack but outraged some family members of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.