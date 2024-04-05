Ottawa residents invited to attend Battle of Vimy Ridge Commemoration Parade

Residents in Ottawa are invited to attend a commemoration parade to mark one of the most iconic historic battles in Canadian history on Saturday downtown.

The Cameron Highlanders of Ottawa (Duke of Edinburgh's Own) Battle of Vimy Ridge Commemoration Parade will start at 2 p.m. at Cartier Square Drill Hall on Queen Elizabeth Drive and march to the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill. Once there, a brief ceremony will take place at around 2:30 p.m..

The historic battle involved significant numbers of Cameron Highlanders of Ottawa.

“Twelve officers and 550 other ranks of the Regiment were tasked to the first four waves of the attack and suffered severe casualties including four officers and 82 other ranks killed. An additional 223 were wounded. The Regiment was awarded one Victoria Cross, three Distinguished Conduct Medals, and 18 Military Medals for actions by its members. The Regiment proudly holds an official Battle Honour for these actions,” said the Canadian Armed Forces in a news release on Friday.

The Regiment serves as the capital’s official regiment, providing ceremonial guides of honour for visiting dignitaries, national ceremonies and other events.

More information is available online.