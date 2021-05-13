OTTAWA -- The city of Ottawa says approximately 51,000 appointments are available to receive the COVID-19 vaccine until mid-June, as eligibility expands to a new age group to receive a dose.

As of 8 a.m., residents aged 40 and older can book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial online booking system.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte said the city has added thousands of appointments for city clinics between Monday, May 17 and June 14.

"(Tuesday), the city added approximately 14,000 additional appointments to the provincial booking system from May 17 to 23 and 55,000 additional appointments from June 1 to 14," said Di Monte.

On Tuesday, Ontario expanded eligibility to receive the vaccine to the following at-risk groups:

Immune deficiencies and autoimmune disorders

Stroke and cerebrovascular disease

Dementia

Diabetes

Liver disease

All other cancers

Respiratory diseases, such as asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, pleurisy

Spleen problems, such as asplenia

Heart disease

Hypertension with end organ damage

Diagnosed mental disorder

Substance use disorders

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia

Immunocompromising health conditions

Other disabilities requiring direct support care in the community

Essential workers designated as "second group" by the Ontario government were also eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine, including:

OC Transpo and Para Transpo workers

Retail workers, including grocery, restaurants and pharmacy

Social workers

Courts and justice system workers

Waste management workers

Veterinarians

Di Monte says approximately 132,000 appointments have been booked between May 1 and 31 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at city of Ottawa clinics.

As of Wednesday, 47 per cent of residents aged 18 and older in Ottawa have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 403,357 Ottawa residents have received the first dose of the vaccine.

ASTRAZENECA VACCINE IN OTTAWA

The city of Ottawa doesn't believe Ontario's decision to stop administering a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will impact Ottawa's vaccine rollout.

Ottawa's pharmacies and primary care settings were administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

"This pause certainly has an impact there," said Di Monte. "There was already developments undergoing right now to move Moderna to certainly pharmacies, and we're looking at that for primary care as well. So work was already underway. So while there is a bit of a hiccup now as a result of this AstraZeneca pause, it would just impact those two streams which already we were looking at other solutions."

Di Monte said the AstraZeneca pause will not have a "significant impact" on Ottawa's COVID-19 rollout for mass immunization clinics and pop-up clinics.

WHAT YOU NEED TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE

The Ontario government says when booking an appointment through the provincial online system, you will be asked for the following information:

Government of Ontario green photo health card

Birth date

Postal code

Email address or phone number

At the time of booking, eligible individuals will schedule their first and second vaccination appointments.