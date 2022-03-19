Ottawa, Renfrew top doctors will continue wearing masks indoors when Ontario's mask mandate ends
The top doctors in Ottawa and Renfrew County will continue to wear a mask in all indoor public settings after mask mandates are lifted across the province next week.
The Ontario government is lifting mandatory mask requirements in most public settings across Ontario on Monday, including public schools, restaurants and bars, stores and cinemas. Masks will be mandatory in health care settings, long-term care and retirement homes, congregate care settings, shelters and public transit.
CTV News Ottawa reached out to the medical officers of health in Ottawa and eastern Ontario to ask if they will continue to wear a mask in indoor public settings.
Both Ottawa medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches and Renfrew County's acting medical officer of health Dr. Robert Cushman say they will continue masking indoors at all times.
"I will continue to practice indoors where physical distancing is difficult," Etches said in a video message on Friday.
"If you keep a mask with you, you'll always have that option."
A statement from Ottawa Public Health to CTV News Ottawa said Etches will continue to wear a mask in indoor public spaces as COVID-19 "is still present in our community at a relatively high level."
"It is important that we respect and support each other during this time of change and transition. What may be lower risk for one, is a higher risk for another. Kindness and understanding will get us through this next chapter," OPH said.
Dr. Cushman says he will continue to wear a mask until reassessing the situation in mid-April.
"March has some challenges: winter, March Break, travel, etc.," Cushman said in an email to CTV News Ottawa.
Cushman notes the Renfrew County and District Health Unit is two-to-three weeks behind the COVID-19 situation in Toronto.
"Our important numbers are plateauing and showing signs of a downswing but still a concern. Not to mention the amount of COVID circulating in Ontario and worldwide," Cushman said.
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza says he will wear a mask indoors "when warranted in specific circumstances."
"When interacting directly with those who may have increased health concerns or live in congregate settings," Oglaza said in a statement.
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark medical officer of health Dr. Paula Stewart says she will continue to follow the advice the health unit has been giving to the community.
"We advise that everyone do an assessment of their own risk of COVID-19, and the risk of others, in a particular situation, and then choose layers of protection they would like to use, including a well fitted mask," Stewart said.
"A well fitted high quality mask, like an approved medical mask or N95, provides protection for the person wearing the mask and others with whom they are in close contact."
Eastern Ontario medical officer of health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said in a statement Friday evening that he will continue to wear a mask "when I find myself in crowded indoor spaces or poorly ventilated places."
Roumeliotis recommends residents continue to wear masks in situations where the risk of transmission is higher.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Soggy weekend with warmer than average highs
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Goalie Eve Gascon set to make history with the Gatineau Olympiques
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
North America vulnerable to Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons: NORAD commander
North America has few options to defend against Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons, which can manoeuvre while travelling more than five times the speed of sound. Potentially capable of carrying nuclear warheads, the U.S. is still trying to develop a similar arsenal.
Ukraine no-fly zone shouldn't be off the table for NATO, says Bergen
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says that Canada and other NATO members should not be taking Ukraine's request for a no-fly zone off the table, and should further consider how to protect humanitarian corridors for those fleeing the war.
Ukraine's leader warns war will cost Russia for generations
Ukraine's president said Russia is trying to starve his country's cities into submission but warned Saturday that continuing the invasion would exact a toll on Russia for 'generations.' The remarks came after Moscow held a mass rally in support of its bogged-down forces.
The word 'war' is banned in her country, but this Russian refuses to be silenced
W5 investigates Russia's crackdown on dissent as social media influencers risk jail time to pull back the curtain on the warn in Ukraine.
Don't help Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Biden tells China's Xi
Face to face by video, U.S. President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Sask. police accused of racism, incompetence after Indigenous baby's death
It was a cold February night in Prince Albert, Sask., when a First Nations woman said she begged police to protect her baby. But hours later, her 13-month-old was found dead in a tragedy that has led to accusations of racism and incompetence into how local police handled the case.
Why CP Rail may lock out its workers and what it means for Canada's supply chain
A labour dispute at CP Rail is threatening to further cripple the flow of goods at a time when supply chains are already strained due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion in Ukraine.
'Bringing quillwork back': Ojibway artist breathes new life into traditional artform
Amber Waboose of the Batchewana First Nation in northern Ontario is drawing acclaim for revitalizing the traditional Indigenous artform of quillwork.
Scientific director of Ontario's science table announces resignation
The epidemiologist who has served as one of the key voices on Ontario’s Science Advisory Table throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic is resigning from the post in order to take a research job overseas.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to lift most COVID-19 restrictions Monday, masking to remain in public schools
Most public health restrictions in Nova Scotia will be lifted on Monday, March 21, about two years after the first cases of COVID-19 were announced in the province and restrictions were put in place.
-
Kalin's Call: Another weekend, another mix of snow, ice and rain for the Maritimes
A low pressure system set to move through the Maritimes late Saturday into Sunday isn't expected to bring the same impact as last weekend, as it isn’t as strong and won't be carrying the same strength of winds.
-
25-year-old man identified as Friday morning homicide victim: Halifax police
A young man has died after being shot in Halifax’s north end early Friday morning.
Toronto
-
Scientific director of Ontario's science table announces resignation
The epidemiologist who has served as one of the key voices on Ontario’s Science Advisory Table throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic is resigning from the post in order to take a research job overseas.
-
Ukraine no-fly zone shouldn't be off the table for NATO, says Bergen
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says that Canada and other NATO members should not be taking Ukraine's request for a no-fly zone off the table, and should further consider how to protect humanitarian corridors for those fleeing the war.
-
Two people dead after collision in Hamilton, Ont.: paramedics
Two people are dead following a fiery collision in Hamilton early Saturday morning, paramedics say.
Montreal
-
Passerby who saved girl being beaten in east-end Montreal recounts horrifying experience
A passerby who helped save a 10-year-old girl who was being severely beaten by a man in Montreal's east end says he's still in shock.
-
Quebec seniors home investigated for alleged mistreatment of workers from Africa
Quebec's labour minister says an investigation is underway into allegations that a private seniors residence in Levis, Que., paid workers from Africa just $70 a week to work as orderlies for several months.
-
Poilievre set to meet supporters at Montreal-area restaurant at centre of anti-vax controversy
The front-runner in the Conservative Party leadership race is set to make a series of campaign stops in Quebec over the next few days, including one at a Montreal-area restaurant that was known to be a hotbed for a local anti-vaccine movement that deeply divided Laval's Greek community after some members died of COVID-19.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault healthcare workers call for repeal of Ontario's Bill 124
Healthcare workers and union officials held a rally at Sault MPP Ross Romano's office Friday.
-
Sudbury doctors pen letter calling for Laurentian greenspace to be preserved
Doctors from Health Sciences North in Sudbury have written an open letter stressing the importance of Laurentian University's greenspace.
-
Rosy outlook for Ontario's mining sector
A new report from the Ontario Mining Association (OMA) called the 'State of the Mining Sector' is forecasting a rosy outlook for the industry.
London
-
London community prepares for displaced Ukrainians
As the war in Ukraine forces millions to flee their homes preparations are underway in Canada and here in London to start accepting those who have been displaced
-
Deeply affordable Embassy Commons building on pace for June completion
A prominent affordable housing project in the Old East Village will welcome its first tenants this summer
-
Ontario invests $438K in police Mobile Crisis Response Teams in Middlesex, Lambton, and Essex
As the Ontario government is investing $90 million over the next three years to expand addictions services and increase number of treatment beds across the province, they are investing $438,918 to expand police Mobile Crisis Response Teams in Middlesex, Lambton, and Essex
Winnipeg
-
WRHA warns of text-based scam offering $100 to vaccinated Manitobans
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is warning Manitobans about a text-based scam it says purports to offer people money for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Manitoba's top First Nations leader Arlen Dumas facing sexual assault allegations
Manitoba's top First Nations leader, Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), is facing serious allegations after a senior staff member accused him of harassment and sexual assault.
-
Winnipeg police concerned for missing man living with dementia
Winnipeg police issued a Silver Alert Friday night as the service requested help from the public to find a missing man who they said lives with dementia.
Kitchener
-
Teen girl dies in Waterloo stabbing; 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder
Police say the victim of a reported stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday morning has died of her injuries.
-
Six Nations council joins call for coroner’s inquest into Indigenous woman’s death
There are growing calls for a coroner’s inquest into the death of 24-year-old Indigenous woman who died less than 48 hours after visiting a St. Catharine’s emergency room.
-
Community rallies around Make-A-Wish volunteer and stepdaughter fighting cancer
After years of helping sick kids' wishes come true, Karl Dovick's own stepdaughter has been diagnosed with stage four metastatic neuroblastoma
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampeders get their closeup on NBC sitcom recalling movie star's CFL days
The Calgary Stampeders were ready for prime time this week.
-
Man arrested, another sought for questioning in suspicious death of woman
Police say they've already made an arrest in connection with the death of woman in southeast Calgary but they are looking for another man they believe might know something about the incident.
-
Calgary's Yvonne Ejim leads Gonzaga to opening victory in women's March Madness
Another Calgary hoops hero is moving on in the NCAA Women's basketball tournament.
Saskatoon
-
'It's not right': Tanner Brass' mother speaks after Sask. 13-month old's death
The mother of 13-month-old Tanner Brass spoke briefly at a Saskatoon hotel Friday, demanding justice for her and her family.
-
Prince Albert, Sask. police apologize for releasing details of woman's death to media before her family
Prince Albert Police Service apologized Friday for releasing details of a Saskatoon woman's death in a media release before notifying her family.
-
Sask. woman considers leaving province to speed up kidney transplant
A Regina woman says she is considering leaving the province in order to get a kidney transplant faster.
Edmonton
-
Abdullah Shah death ruled homicide as police ask for more video of suspect vehicle
Notorious landlord Abdullah Shah died of multiple gunshot wounds, an autopsy found on Friday.
-
Kenney's UCP vote attracts logistics and legitimacy questions as 10K now registered
With three weeks to go until Alberta Premier Jason Kenney learns his fate in a leadership vote, the camp of his main rival has confirmed that more than 10,000 people are now signed up to cast a ballot.
-
DNA match connects half-siblings on opposite ends of Alberta highway
Even in their 50s, brother and sister Mick Lerch and Michelle Jasonson are still learning things about each other.
Vancouver
-
Bakery sees big business bump following complaint about naughty cookie
Normally, complaints are bad for business, but Punk Rock Pastries in Burnaby just proved there's often no such thing as bad press.
-
Raw B.C. oysters associated with jump in norovirus cases, health officials warn
Health officials are warning the public about an increase in norovirus cases that's been associated with eating raw B.C. oysters.
-
Sea lion suffering from gunshot wound rescued on Kits Beach
A sea lion found struggling on Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver on Friday is suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre.
Regina
-
Looking to generate additional revenue Sask. government announces increases to certain fees and charges
The provincial government has released a list of fees and charges that will change in 2022-23 to "better reflect the cost of related provincial services" and also generate an additional $2.7 million in revenue for the upcoming fiscal year.
-
Regina restoration company flooded with calls due to spring-melt damage
Restoration companies in Regina are being flooded with calls as residents are dealing with home damage brought on by the spring melt.
-
Councillor calls for more consistency with masking amidst resident confusion
Although the provincial mandate has been lifted, the City of Regina is urging residents to continue wearing masks at all city facilities, leaving some people confused.