Ottawa public school trustee resigns for personal reasons

An Ottawa public school board trustee has resigned from the board, citing personal reasons.

In a statement on social media, Alysha Aziz says she will step down from the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board this summer.

"After careful consideration, I have decided, for personal reasons, that it is best for my constituent I represent, and myself to resign my position as trustee," Aziz said on X.

"It has been an incredible honor and privilege to serve as Trustee for my community."

Aziz was first elected the Trustee for Zone 2 in 2022, receiving 32.58 per cent of the vote.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board has two options for filing the vacant trustee seat before the 2026 election. Trustees can appoint a qualified person to fill the vacancy or call a byelection.