Ottawa public school board falls short of enrolment projections by 700 students

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) says it is nearly 700 students short from its expected enrolment numbers for the 2023-24 school year.

New budget projections presented to Tuesday's Committee of the Whole showed there was a significant decrease in the anticipated number of students enroled at the district's elementary schools, with a loss of 973.5 students in the average daily enrollment (ADE) numbers.

However, the numbers at secondary schools were higher than anticipated, with an enrolment increase of nearly 280 pupils. This resulted in an average overall decrease in daily student enrolment of 693.52.

Most of the funding provided to public schools in the province by the Ministry of Education is tied directly to the average daily enrolment of a school district. The ADE is the aggregate total of students eligible for funding.

The decrease in projected students is resulting in a reduction in funding from the ministry, including a $4.2 million loss in Pupil Foundation Allocation (PFA) and $1 million reduction in grants for students in need. The district says other revenue sources has offset the loss in PFA funding.

As a result of the enrolment numbers, the budget projections said elementary teacher staffing has been reviewed and has resulted in a loss of 70 full-time positions. However, no layoffs were required as all positions have been filled with temporary teachers.

The increase of secondary students has created 20 full-time positions for a total cost of $2.2 million.

The OCDSB reported in October that elementary school enrollment was nearly 1,600 students lower than expected in September, which prompted the district to shuffle students and teachers in some classrooms.

The board said at the time it can't provide specifics on why enrolment is lower than projected, adding there can be "many reasons for enrolment shifts" including family moves, program changes, transportation issues and parents sending students to other school districts or private schools.

The revised budget finds there is currently a $500,000 deficit in the budget. The board said at Tuesday's meeting that much of the costs to cover the deficit will come out of the administrative side of the school board functions.

The deficit is due to several factors, including an increase in costs for replacing staff, with the 2023-24 estimates for replacing occasional teachers, principals and vice-principals increasing from a projected $22 million to $32.8 million.

"The cost of replacing staff continues to rise specifically for classroom related staffing," the budget update said. "This continues to be a province wide pressure based on a negotiated sick leave program through the ministry."

The revised budget also found deficits in student transportation, reporting a $2.9 million deficit in that area. This comes despite the ministry providing a top-up of $1.1 million to the district.

Snow removal contracts also required an increase in funding due to 'unpredictable weather patterns' in the 2022-23 school year.

