OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Public Library is taking story time online.

Branches are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Library will now offer its Storytime program through the videoconferencing app Zoom.

"OPL Storytime will take place three mornings per week, while OPL branches are closed due to the pandemic," the Library said.

Tuesday at 10 a.m. in English

Wednesday at 10 a.m. in French

Thursday at 10 a.m. in English and French

The Library says it's a chance for children and parents to see some familiar faces and enjoy stories, rhymes and games.

Full details can be found at the Ottawa Library's website, BiblioOttawaLibrary.ca