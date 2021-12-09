Ottawa Public Health is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the same day Ontario saw the highest one-day increase in new cases in six months.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches also announced a fifth case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant of concern in Ottawa. Etches said the case was linked to recent travel, but provided no other details.

The 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday follows 74 new cases on Wednesday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 32,507 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 618 deaths.

Across Ontario, there are 1,290 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. That's the highest daily case count since May 24, when 1,446 infections were confirmed.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec 1 to Dec. 7): 40.2 (up from 39.8)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Dec. 1 to Dec. 7): 2.8 per cent (up from 2.5 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.10

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 1,290 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, 590 cases involve individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 155 people in ICU with COVID-19 related illnesses, 131 are not fully vaccinated. A total of 232 of the 309 people in hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health has updated its vaccination numbers to include children between ages five and 11, who are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health unit releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 872,183 (+3,804)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 816,182 (+595)

Share or population five and older with at least one dose: 87 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 451 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, down from 475 active cases on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 56 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 31,438.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are five people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday, down from six on Wednesday. That includes one person in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 2

70-79: 1

80-89: 2 (1 in ICU)

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Four new cases (3,230 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (4,359 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (7,120 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (4,968 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (4,260 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Seven new cases (3,708 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (2,189 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,203 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (909 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (552 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health has added the new Omicron variant to its list of variants of concern.

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,851

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,341

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 5

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,457

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 122

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force says 2,645 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Dec. 7.

A total of 3,920 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 22 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 19 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 23 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 98 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 20 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 14 new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa. There are two ongoing outbreaks in health care institutions and 29 in child care and school settings.

Community outbreaks:

Multi-unit Dwelling: One outbreak

Religious/Spiritual Organization: One outbreak

Sports & Recreation– Recreation: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8)

Académie Providence Soeurs Antonines (Nov. 16)

Carlington Recreation Centre - Licenced Childcare Centre (Nov. 17)

Le Carrefour - Services de garde agréés en Centre (Nov. 18)

St. Rita Elementary School (Nov. 21)

Carson Grove Elementary School (Nov. 22)

Holy Redeemer Elementary School (Nov. 22)

Chapel Hill Catholic School (Nov. 23)

École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24)

Inuuqatigiit licenced childcare - Overbrook (Nov. 25)

Notre Dame High School (Nov. 25)

Frank Ryan Catholic Intermediate School (Nov. 26)

École élémentaire catholique Elisabeth-Bruyère (Dec. 1)

Half Moon Bay Public School (Dec. 1)

Mary Honeywell Elementary School (Dec. 2)

St. Marguerite d'Youville Elementary School (Dec. 2)

St. Thomas More Elementary School (Dec. 2)

Mifo Notre-Dame-Des-Champs – Service Garde Agrees Centre ( Dec. 2)

École élémentaire catholique Jonathan-Pitre (Dec. 3) NEW

École élémentaire publique Jeanne-Sauvé (Dec. 3)

Berrigan Elementary School (Dec. 3) NEW

St. Benedict Elementary School (Dec. 4) NEW

École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean (Dec. 4)

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Dec. 5)

Featherston Drive Public School (Dec. 6)

Vimy Ridge Public School (Dec. 7) NEW

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Dec. 7) NEW

Osgoode Township High School (Dec. 7) NEW

École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-des-Champs (Dec. 7) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: