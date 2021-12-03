Ottawa Public Health is encouraging adults aged 50 and older to reach out to pharmacies and doctor's offices to book a COVID-19 vaccine when eligible later this month.

The Ontario government says starting Dec. 13 at 8 a.m., individuals born in 1971 or earlier will be eligible to schedule a third dose appointment, as long as it's been 168 days since their second dose.

The health unit says while its focus is on administering COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5 to 11 at community clinics, "additional appointments are being allocated" at community clinics in December for adults to receive the booster shot.

Eligible residents can book an appointment at a community clinic through the Provincial COVID-19 Vaccination Portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Residents are also encouraged to reach out to local pharmacies to find a pharmacy offering the booster dose.Some primary care physicians are also providing boosters.

Individuals currently eligible for booster doses, who can book an appointment today, include:

Individuals aged 70 and over (born in 1951 or earlier)

Health care workers

Staff and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings (such as long-term care and retirement homes)

Individuals who received a complete series of a viral vector vaccine (two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine)

First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults (16 and over) and their non-Indigenous household members.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

The Ontario government announced Tuesday that a limited supply of the single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available to individuals aged 18 and over who have an allergy or contraindication to mRNA vaccines or at the request of unvaccinated residents.

Ottawa Public Health says it's not currently offering the vaccine, "but looks forward to implementing its use in its clinics."

More details will be announced in the coming weeks.