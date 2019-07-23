

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Public Health is investigating after a customer says they saw moving parasites in salmon purchased at a Barrhaven Farm Boy.

The anonymous customer provided video to CTV News that appears to show a worm wriggling around in the flesh of the uncooked fish.

Public Health confirms to CTV News they received a complaint on Sunday, and an inspection was done the same day at 3033 Woodroffe Avenue. Officials say Farm Boy full co-operated with the investigation.

An update on the inspection is expected today.